Mega ‘Job Mela’ in Sircilla District on February 18

Gambhiraopet: It is to be informed to the jobless boys and girls of Rajanna Sircilla District that a “job Mela’ will be held at 10 am on February 18, 2021 at Lahri Grand Function Hall for the posts of ‘General Duty Assistants’ and ‘Pharmacy Assistants’.

This event is being held due to the keen interest of the District Superintendent of Police B K Rahul Hegde and with the cooperation of Apollo Medicals.

The District SP in a press statement appealed to the rural unemployed youths to participate in this job fair. He requested them to come along with their SSC certificates, Aadhaar Cards, Ration cards, and 8 passport size photos.

As per the statement of the SP, the selected candidates would be provided free training for three months before their appointment. During the training, the selected candidates would be provided free food and accommodations as well as books.

The SP told the educated youths of the district to take this opportunity for getting jobs.

For further information, the candidates may contact the nearest police station in the district.