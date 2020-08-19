Mega update for Chiranjeevi’s fans! “Acharya’s” first look to unveil this month!

Hyderabad: Ever since the Megastar Chiranjeevi announced that he will be teaming up with Tollywood director Koratala Siva for an action entertainer titled ‘Acharya’, enthusiastic fans have eagerly been waiting for other deets and updates. The wait is finally over.

The ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ actor will be celebrating his birthday on August 22 and on his special day, he will also be surprising all his fans with his first look from ‘Acharya’. The producer of the movie and Chiranjeevi’s son Ram Charan on Tuesday tweeted, ‘We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4pm!!’

We are ready with the first look and motion poster of #Chiru152. Meet you on August 22nd at 4PM !! pic.twitter.com/rptHhHgXvg — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 18, 2020

Chiranjeevi will be seen playing the role of a government employee in the film in which also stars south Indian beauty Kajal Aggarwal, who will be seen playing the female lead. Apart from being the producer of the project, Ram himself will be playing an extended cameo in the movie as well. The project is being produced under the banner Konidela Production Company.

The movie has completed almost 40 percent of the shoot and the remaining is expected to be completed very soon, according to sources. The shooting schedules were suspended due to coronavirus pandemic and are expected to resume In October.