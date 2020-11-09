Megastar Chiranjeevi tests positive to Covid 19, meets CM KCR two days back

Hyderabad: Megastar Chiranjeevi has been tested positive to deadly Covid 19 virus. He made this revelation through his offices Twitter handle today.

In his tweet, he said that he came to know about the infection when he underwent the test for a routine checkup. He said that he had gone undergone the routine check ahead of resuming his upcoming movie Achari’s shooting. He also said that he was asymptomatic and was now under home quarantine. He urged all those who came in his contact during the last five days should also get themselves tested for Covid 19 virus.

Interestingly, the megastar has met with the chief minister of the state KCR along with along actors like Akkineni Nagarjuna.