Meghalaya: Absconding BJP leader Bernard Marak arrested in UP

Shillong: The District Magistrate of Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district on Wednesday ordered a magisterial probe to find out details about the police raid on Saturday on a brothel reportedly owned by the state BJP vice-president Bernard N. Marak, officials said.

Meanwhile, a Meghalaya police team went to Uttar Pradesh to bring Marak, who was arrested by the police in the Hapur district of the state.

District Magistrate of West Garo Hills district, Swapnil Tembe asked Executive Magistrate and Extra Assistant Commissioner, Rezia Ch Marak to conduct the inquiry to find out the details of the police raids in the farmhouse and submit the report within 15 days.

The Uttar Pradesh police arrested Marak soon after the Meghalaya police issued a lookout notice after five children were rescued and 73 people arrested on Saturday from the Rimpu Bagan, the farmhouse of Marak at Tura in West Garo Hills district.

The BJP leader, who has been absconding following Saturday’s police raid at the farmhouse, had been booked under different sections under POCSO and the Immoral Trafficking Act.

A Meghalaya court had also issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Marak, who through several statements and video messages denied the charge and accused Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma of political vendetta.

On Saturday, the police acting on a tip-off conducted an eight-hour-long raid at the farmhouse owned by militant-turned-politician Marak a.k.a. Rimpu.

West Garo Hills district police chief Vivekanand Singh had said that police rescued five minors — four boys and one girl — who were found locked inside dingy cabin-like unhygienic rooms at Rimpu Bagan, comprising 30 rooms.

The police also arrested 68 boys and girls and several farmhouse staff.

The police had also seized 36 vehicles, 47 mobile phones, liquor, 500 unused contraceptives (condoms) and other incriminating materials during the raid.

A day after the police raid on Marak’s farmhouse, Meghalaya BJP in a statement on Sunday had said: “We have spoken with renowned and respected individuals from Tura and surrounding areas and we have come to the conclusion that Marak has been unjustly framed and maligned. It appears that he is a victim of a political vendetta.”

With two MLAs, the BJP is a part of the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by Sangma’s National People’s Party.

According to police, there are more than 25 criminal cases against Marak, the then self-styled chairman of now disbanded militant outfit Achik National Voluntary Council-B.