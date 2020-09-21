Meghalaya reports 73 new COVID cases, two more deaths

At least 73 more people, including 10 Armed forces personnel, have tested positive for the disease

By Mansoor Published: 21st September 2020 9:03 pm IST
Shillong: Two persons died due to COVID-19 in Meghalaya on Monday, raising the death toll in the northeastern state to 38, a senior health official said.

A 75-year old man and 48-year-old woman succumbed to the infection at North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, he said.

At least 73 more people, including 10 Armed forces personnel, have tested positive for the disease, pushing the tally to 4,733, Health Services director Aman War said.

East Khasi Hills registered the maximum number of new cases at 59, followed by West Garo Hills at 12, and one each at West Jaintia Hills and North Garo Hills.

Fifteen patients were discharged from the hospital, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,527, War said.

Meghalaya currently has 2,169 active cases.

As many as 1.33 lakh samples have been sent for COVID-19 testing so far.

Source: PTI
