Meghalaya’s Covid tally crosses 1K-mark, Arunachal’s 2K

By News Desk 1 Published: 9th August 2020 1:22 am IST
Shillong, Aug 8 : As the deadly coronavirus spreads across the country, Meghalaya became the latest state in the northeastern region to see its tally cross the 1,000-mark, with 1,023 Covid-19 cases as on Saturday.

There are now only two among the eight northeastern states where the tally is yet to reach four figures — Mizoram (566) and Sikkim (854).

According to the health officials, on Saturday night, Meghalaya had 594 active Covid-19 cases, with 263 of them being personnel of the Border Security Force and other security forces.

The state has so far seen six deaths due to Covid-19.

Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 count crossed the 2,000-mark on Saturday after 101 more people, including 46 security personnel, tested positive.

The northeastern states, as on Saturday night, had a total of 74,497 cases with 208 deaths.

Assam led with 57,714, followed by Tripura (6,017), Manipur (3,635), Nagaland (2,688), Arunachal Pradesh (2,000), Meghalaya (1,023), Sikkim (854) and Mizoram (566).

The region currently has 21,347 active cases.

with 140 deaths so far, Assam also leads in fatality figures, and is followed by Tripura with 40, Manipur with 11, Nagaland with seven, Meghalaya with six, Arunachal Pradesh with three, and Sikkim with one. Mizoram is the only state in the region where thee have been no Covid deaths.

