Meghan Markle makes surprise TV appearance

Los Angeles, Dec 14 : Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, made a surprise TV appearance, during which she paid tribute to this year’s “most inspiring moments and the people who made them happen”, a media report said.

She made the unscheduled appearance on CNN’s annual Heroes TV special on Sunday.

Speaking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Markle thanked the “individuals (who) stood up and made sure the most basic needs of our communities were met”, which she said was “universally challenging for everyone”.

“They made sure those around them did not have to suffer in isolation,” she said.

“In the face of this devastating reality, we saw the power of the human spirit and the remarkable ways that communities respond in challenging times.

“We saw the good in people, in our neighbours and in entire communities coming together to say they would not stand by while our neighbours went hungry,” the Duchess was quoted as saying.

Markle and her husband, the UK’s Prince Harry are presently based in Los Angeles after having stepped back as senior royals in March.

For their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family, Harry and Meghan joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on March 9.

They have since begun their new life of personal independence in the US, pursuing charity projects.

Despite the raging pandemic, the Sussexes delivered meals to residents of Los Angeles through Project Angel Food, which helps feed the chronically ill, reports CNN.

