Meghan Markle opens up about suffering a miscarriage in July

Mumbai, Nov 25 : The Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage in July this year.

Meghan, wife of Harry, Duke of Sussex, opened up about the tragic incident to New York Times in an article titled “The Losses We Share”. She described the experience as an “almost unbearable grief”.

Meghan shared: “It was a July morning that began as ordinarily as any other day: Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib.”

“After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right,” she added.

“I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Hours later, I lay in a hospital bed, holding my husband’s hand. I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears. Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal,” Meghan further wrote in the article.

American actress Meghan Markle tied the knot with the Duke of Sussex Harry on May 19, 2018. The couple’s first son Archie was born on May 6, 2019.

