UK charity kept Meghan Markle’s donation secret until Oprah interview

A charity from UK has revealed that it got a surprise donation from Meghan Markle, but kept it secret until the duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Himmah, a charity which tackles racism and poverty in Nottingham and works mainly for Muslims and Jews, received a donation of $10,000 from Markle in August but kept it secret.

Director Sajid Mohammad told BBC that it was feared the duchess was “like Marmite” and could damage Himmah’s reputation.

However, Himmah was prompted to reveal about the donation after Meghan Markle appeared on an interview with Oprah Winfrey, and spoke about the racism she has been facing from the Royal Family.

“The reason we didn’t go public is the trustees took a view that she was like Marmite and there could be reputational issues – people not liking our charity because they don’t like her – so we decided to keep the donation secret,” Sajid Mohammad told BBC.

“But after the Oprah interview it felt like she is fighting the same fight as the one we are trying to work here and wanted to show our support,” he said.

The donation funds will be going towards equipment and helping the Salaam Shalom Kitchen, which is for the Muslim and Jewish community kitchen based in UK, said Mohammad.

The sum was a big amount which made them doubt at first and they believed it to be a hoax, but turned to be true and given by The Royal Foundation.

“I was utterly gobsmacked and hugely humbled that Meghan knew about our charity and wanted to support us,” said Mohammed.