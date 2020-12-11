Meghan Trainor says she is ‘crushing’ pregnancy

Los Angeles, Dec 11 : Singer Meghan Trainor says she has gestational diabetes, but is still crushing pregnancy. She admitted that she enjoyed being pregnant while in quarantine.

“I am so pregnant,” she said during an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”, reports etonline.com.

She added: “It was great not travelling, and if I felt sick, I was like, ‘Well, at least I’m home and doing interviews like this.’ I was so lucky for that.”

But she had “one bump in the road” with her pregnancy. “I got gestational diabetes, but so many women have it,” she shared.

“It was just the unknowing. I didn’t know what it was. It’s like a genetics thing. My mom had it and she didn’t even give me a full warning,” she added.

She just watches what she eats now. “I write everything now. I check my blood. And we’re good now. I’ve been crushing it. It’s like a game for me and I’m winning. It’s nice to know we’re both healthy,” Trainor said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.