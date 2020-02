A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Old-City based Mehar organization paid tribute to the soldiers who were martyred in Pulwama when their military convoy was blown up my a terrorist. This tribute took place at the Dawn High School in Malakpet. Mr. Khurram, Mr. Wasi, Mr. Khaleel and Affan Quadri were present as they offered prayers for peace lead by Maulana Arshad.

Photo:(Laeeq)