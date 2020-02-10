Mehbooba a hard-headed scheming person: Govt

A+ A-

Srinagar: The dossier citing grounds for slapping the Public Safety Act (PSA) on former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti says she is known as hard-headed scheming person and for actions, like glorifying militants in her speeches and creating fears among the majority population, based on cheap politics.

The dossier, accessed by IANS, says the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) symbol was taken from the election symbol of the Muslim United Front. “The green colour of the party’s flag reflects the radical origin,” it reads.

It states Mehbooba Mufti’s mindset can be figured out from her tweets.

“That the abrogation of Article 370 has not just made accession null and void, and also reduces India to an occupation force in J&K,” she tweeted on August 5.

In another tweet on the same day, Mufti said, “Once the government of India had pushed Kashmiris to the brink, there is no other way but to oppose this illegal and unconstitutional onslaught on our dignity.”

According to the dossier, her “vitriolic and mischievous instigation” can be gauged from her another tweet, which is based on nothing but blatant lies “aimed at demoralising security forces”.

“Every human even a militant deserves dignity after death. Armed forces’ use of chemicals in encounters disfiguring their bodies is inhuman. Imagine the emotions that’ll overcome a boy who sees his brother’s mutilated charred body. Won’t you be surprised if he picked up a gun,” Mufti tweeted.

The dossier says, Mehbooba Mufti is referred for her dangerous and insidious mechanisms and usurping profile and nature by the masses as “daddy’s girl” and “Kota Rani”.

Kota Rani was a medieval period queen of Kashmir who rose to power by virtue of intrigues and poisoning her opponents.

“Fail to understand the need to pass the triple talaq Bill, especially since the Supreme Court had declared it illegal. Undue interference seemingly to punish Muslims. Given the state of the economy should this really been a priority,” the former Chief Minister tweeted.

The dossier says criticising government policies in a democratic setup is not a crime, but whipping up mass hysteria, based on details far away from truth, intended to provoke disturbance to the public order should be responded to for safety and security of common people, and development of the nation.

“Since vikas turned out more elusive than a yeti, slander, and fascism has emerged as BJP’s forte. Bharat Mata ki Jai is the panacea to issues like unemployment, inflation, etc. And every political opponent worth his salt is a Pakistani agent,” Mufti tweeted.