Mehbooba Mufti: India is interested in the territory of Kashmir, not its people

Srinagar: After the 14 months detention Mehbooba Mufti was still seen persistent on her views on the ruling BJP Party in India.

Continuing her attacks on the BJP government, she stated that the country would be governed by its constitution and not by some party agenda.

Setting the agenda for the recently formed political alliance, Mehbooba mufti said that they will not participate in any elections unless article 370 is restored. She further said that they will not raise any flag unless the separate state flag of Jammu and Kashmir is not given back along with other constitutional safeguards to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo: Muzamil Bhat

She also claimed that Jammu and Kashmir has acceded to secular and liberal India and is not comfortable with the present political setup at the center. Giving a hint of a peaceful resistance Mehbooba said that it is now the turn for the leaders to give sacrifices for getting back the honor and identity and not for the common people.

After article 370 was abrogated, the Central Government left no stone unturned to breach the peace in Jammu and Kashmir by forcing news laws, like domicile law, giving the contract of sand extraction to non-local contractors. The BJP government hurts the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba added.

She said we are not comfortable with the government where minorities and Dalits are not safe and we have been snatched all the rights given to us by the constitution.