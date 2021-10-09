Mehbooba Mufti prevented from visiting Anantnag

Police locked the main entrance of Mehbooba Mufti's high security Gupkar road residence.

By IANS|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Updated: 9th October 2021 9:20 am IST
Mehbooba Mufti
Former J&K chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday prevented former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti from visiting Anantnag district.

Police locked the main entrance of Mehbooba Mufti’s high security Gupkar Road residence and cross parked a mobile bunker vehicle at the gate in order to prevent her from undertaking her scheduled visit to south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) headed by Mufti on Friday demanded the resignation of Lt governor, Manoj Sinha due to deteriorating security situation in Kashmir.

After selective targeting of a Kashmiri Pandit pharmacy owner, a non-local street vendor, a Sikh school principal and a scheduled caste teacher belonging to Jammu division, there has been fear and consternation in the minds of both Muslims and non-Muslims in the Valley.

