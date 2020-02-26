Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter moves SC to challenge her detention

A+ A-

Srinagar: More than six months after former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti was detained, her daughter Iltija Mufti approached the Supreme Court on Wednesday challenging the detention.

The Public Safety Act (PSA) has been slapped on former Chief Ministers Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, the stringent act, which allows detention up to two years without a trial.

Iltiza Mufti, who operates her mother Mehbooba Mufti’s Twitter account later tweeted: “Mera qatil hi mera munsif hai …Kya mera haq main faisla dega (My killer is my judge.. will it give judgement in my favour).

Earlier, Supreme Court while hearing a plea from Omar Abdullah’s sister Sarah Adullah Pilot against the detention of the former chief minister, issued a notice to Jammu and Kashmir administration to file a reply by March 2.

Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti were booked under the PSA on January 6.

On September 16, 2019, MP and three-time former Chief Minister and Omar Abdullah’s father Farooq Abdullah was booked under the PSA.

Former IAS topper Shah Faesal, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Naeem Akhtar and National Conference general secretary are among the eight mainstream politicians, who has been slapped with the PSA after the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.