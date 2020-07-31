Mehbooba Mufti’s detention extended by three months

Posted By Nihad Amani Last Updated: 31st July 2020 4:33 pm IST
Mehbooba Mufti's detention extended by three months

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday extended the detention of former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) for another three months.

An order issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra, said that in order to prevent her from acting in any manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order, the government directs that the period of detention of Mehbooba Mufti under the PSA be extended for a further period of three months and she may be lodged in subsidiary jail, Fairview, on Gupkar Road here.

Fairview, which was Mehbooba Mufti’s official residence as the Chief Minister, has been declared as a subsidiary jail and she has been lodged there.

The extension in her detention period comes on a day the authorities lifted house arrest restrictions on Peoples Conference leader and former minister, Sajad Gani Lone.

Mehbooba Mufti, the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, was arrested along with two other Chief Ministers, Dr Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah on August 5, 2019, when the Constitution’s Articles 370 and 35A were abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded into two Union Territories.

Both the Abdullahs have since been released.

Source: IANS
Categories
IndiaNews
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close