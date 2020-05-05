Mehbooba Mufti’s detention under PSA extended for 3 months

Srinagar: The detention on former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti under the Public Safety Act (PSA) has been extended for three months, sources said.

Mehbooba Mufti was detained at the time of abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. Booked under the stringent PSA, the former Chief Minister was initially kept at the Hari Niwas guesthouse in Srinagar and later shifted to a Tourism Department hut in the Chashma Shahi area. From there, she was shifted to a government quarter in the transport yard lane in Srinagar. She was shifted to her Gupkar Road official residence on April 7.

Besides Mehbooba Mufti, two other former Chief Ministers Omar Abdullah and Farooq Abdullah were also detained under the PSA but later released.

Other mainstream leaders including Shah Faesal, Naeem Akhtar and Ali Mohammad Sagar continue to remain under detention with PSA slapped on them.

Source: IANS

