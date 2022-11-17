Mehrauli killing: Poonawala to be quizzed in police custody for 5 days, court permits his narco test

Metropolitan Magistrate Aviral Shukla passed the order while allowing police plea in the matter.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 17th November 2022 5:18 pm IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Thursday permitted the city police to question Mehrauli killing accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala for five more days in its custody and also allowed his narco analysis test to be conducted to unravel the case.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawala allegedly strangled Shradha Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days past midnight.

Police said the couple used to have frequent arguments over financial issues and it is suspected that there was also a fight between them that resulted in Poonawala killing 27-year-old Walkar on the evening of May 18.

