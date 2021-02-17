Mehreen Pirzadaa to marry Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi

Mumbai: Popular south actress Mehreen Pirzadaa is all set to tie knot with Haryana Congress leader Bhavya Bishnoi. She will get engaged to Bhavya next month a private ceremony and it will be held in Jaipur’s Alila Fort on March 12.

Who is Bhavya Bishnoi?

Bhavya Bishnoi is a Congress leader, who is also the grandson of former Haryana Chief Minister Bhajan Lal. He is the son of Kuldeep Bishnoi, Renuka Bishnoi. Bhavya had contested the last Lok Sabha elections from Hisar constituency as Congress candidate.

Bhavya Bishnoi and Mehreen Pirzadaa (Instagram)

On Tuesday, Mehreen surprised everyone with her Instagram post where she shared her first picture with Bhavya Bishnoi. She wished him a happy birthday and called him her forever one. Mehreen wrote, “Happy birthday, my forever one #Blessed.”

Speaking to Hyderabad Times, Mehreen Pirzadaa said that she is very excited to begin the next chapter of her life with Bhavya Bishnoi. “Yes, I’m getting engaged next month. I’m in a very happy space right now. It’s going to be a private ceremony and I’m excited about it,” she said to the news portal.

Confirming the engagement news, Mehreen’s mother Pammi said to the news portal, “The alliance for Mehreen and Bhavya came to us last year during the lockdown. Since they couldn’t meet, Mehreen and Bhavya stayed constantly in touch on the phone. After three months of texting, it was clear that they liked each other. After the lockdown, both families met and we proceeded with the alliance.”

Both the families are yet to finalise the wedding date. Meanwhile, fans and friends of Mehreen Pirzadaa have been wishing the actress on her new journey.

Mehreen Pirzadaa’s movies

Mehreen Pirzadaa is a well-known actress in the south industry who made her debut in Tamil cinema with Nenjil Thunivirundhaal and went on to sign Dhanush’s Pattaas, which minted pretty good numbers at the box office. She is currently working on her upcoming Telugu film, F3: The fun and frustration which features Varun Tej and Tamnnaah in the lead roles.

She made her Bollywood debut with Anushka Sharma starrer Phillauri.