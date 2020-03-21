menu
21 Mar 2020, Sat
Melbourne City defeat Sydney FC, lift W-League title

Posted by Neha Published: March 21, 2020, 6:42 pm IST
Melbourne: Melbourne City on Saturday lifted the W-League title after they secured a 1-0 win over Sydney FC in the final.

With this win, they have become the first W-League club to lift the Championship four times.

Steph Catley had netted the only goal scored in the match and handed Melbourne City a victory against Sydney FC.

After taking a lead, Melbourne City managed to defend the lead and restricted Sydney FC from scoring an equaliser.

The match was played behind closed doors at AAMI Park due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan city of China, has so far claimed the lives of over 10,500 people globally and has infected more than 244,500 worldwide.

Source: ANI

