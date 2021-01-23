Melorra expands physical footprint to Delhi-NCR

By IANSlife Features

New Delhi, Jan 23 (IANSlife) Melorra, India’s fastest growing lightweight fine jewellery brand designing affordable jewellery for everyday wear, today forayed into its largest market, Delhi-NCR with three new physical experience centres.

Launched on the same day, Melorra’s brick-and-mortar outlets are located at Vegas Mall, Dwarka; DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj; and DLF Avenue, Saket. The brand is set to launch over 350 stores pan India in the months ahead.

The launch was attended by Sid Talwar, Co-Founder and Partner at Lightbox, Bollywood Actress and Model, Gul Panag, Renowned Singer, Shibani Kashyap and Fashion and Beauty influencer, Roshni Bhatia. The brand has received a tremendous response from the millennial women. Among the 2,000 towns, about 10 per cent of the orders received are from Delhi and 15 per cent from NCR. This is a key market for Melorra given that it’s the capital city and also a prominent hub for jewellery retail.

Speaking about this, Saroja Yeramilli, Founder and CEO, Melorra, said, “We are happy to bring the Melorra experience centres to our customers in Delhi/NCR. The city is a key market for us, an important reason why our seamless, customer-in-control experience will add value here. We are inspired by global trends and bring these elements into every lightweight, gold jewellery piece we offer. Apart from shopping from a collection of over 10,000 unique, contemporary, lightweight gold and diamond jewellery designs, customers can also tag their friends along and have fun at the Bliss Bar, among other things.”

Melorra’s women-centric jewellery ‘experience centre’ for millennials is fresh and fun, driven by the brand’s three pillars — fashion, technology and variety. All the stores are unique, fresh, and iconic and built with the aim of enhancing a customer’s sense of touch, feel and trial of Melorra jewellery. Functionally, they complement the many journeys a customer may choose to adopt: shop online pick up in store; shop in store ship to home and everything in between.

Millennial women in Delhi are known for their fashion sense. Delhi is also famous for some of the most prominent names and outlets in fashion and jewellery. Melorra’s experience centres have been designed taking all these aspects into consideration. The stores also have stylists available as advisors and consultants to help customers build their fashionable fine jewellery wardrobe.

Melorra has been a disruptor in the jewellery industry since it started operations in 2016. The brand is redefining the way fine jewellery is being perceived and worn. So far, Melorra has delivered to over 2,000 towns in the country and made its mark everywhere – from villages with a population of less than 10,000 to cities with population above 1 million.

Melorra recently raised US $12.50 mn in an oversubscribed funding round led by Symphony Asia (one of Asia’s first private equity firms), Lightbox Ventures, Alteria Capital and other leading family offices. The brand has been recording accelerated growth in order value and numbers ever since the lockdown was lifted.

Q : What do you think about the brand?

A : It’s an incredible Discovery for me. Personally. I’m somebody who has a very understated very practical approach to jewellery and style in general and I find the stuff very contemporary very well priced from the point of view of people who just started work and also well price from the point of view of somebody who wants to make a make a make a jewellery investment and add to their jewellery portfolio. And without breaking the bank. Which is a which is the big very critical feature and the incredible feature here is that it’s an it’s available both in brick-and-mortar store as well as online. And it’s an it’s a genuine Discovery. I’m very impressed.

Q : Tell us about your style.

A : I typically just wear one or two things and I keep wearing them till I get a little tired in the day take something else out and then I wear something most of the big stuff which Fun ways of weddings in our traditional Punjabi weddings ends up being in the locker, but the everyday jewellery tends to be lighter and mostly Hoops, which you can see you wearing even now so I’m a Hoop person.

Q : Also because of the pandemic the whole things have changed and everything and now the new normal is all road travel living things as a writer or a think how exciting it is for you like?

A : It’s a good thing that I was already into road trips for a Very long time before the pandemic happened and we really haven’t done that many to be honest, but I did drive from Mumbai to Delhi with my son and my two dogs and my husband because we just want it to be sort of closer to my parents and my parents live on a farm in Punjab and I thought that might be a good place to be at and just when the restrictions for travel lifted we drove down there was the last big road trip. In the middle I did travel to Uttarakhand as well once further restrictions were lifted and that was a nice road trip.

Every road trip is a bit of a challenge now with given the fact that I have a two-and-a-half-year-old child who always I mean, I always put him in a car seat because safety is very important one of those people who agrees to the idea of a child being carried in the goody. So, he’s in the car seat always traps which means he has a threshold of about three and a half four hours that when he has to be taken down and just moved along because he gets tired being tied up in the car seat.

