Member of inter-state gang nabbed for stealing e-rickshaws

Gurugram, Oct 26 : The Gururam police arrested a member of the infamous inter-state ‘Jahar Khurani’ gang who was allegedly involved in stealing e-rickshaws after intoxicating the drivers.

A case of a similar nature was registered at Sector-50 police station in Gurugram in May 2020, in which an e-rickshaws driver identified as Maharao Ali was robbed by the gang.

The accused had given him drugs mixed in a cold drink and fled with his e-rickshaw and cash, the police said on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Saddakul-Islam a resident of South Dinajpur district in West Bengal. The police had nabbed the accused from a Basai Chowk after a tip-off.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed of committing the crime and revealed that he along with his gang members used to drug the drivers of e-rickshaws and rob their vehicles and cash, the police said.

“We have taken the accused on six days’ remand. During the remand period we will ascertain that if the culprit had committed more crime in Gurugram. We will also gather information about his gang members,” ACP (crime), Preet Pal Sangwan said.

“The victim was robbed by the accused during an e-rickshaw ride when the victim fainted after consuming a cold drink laced with poisonous substance given by the culprits,” he said.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.