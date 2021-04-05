Meme fest on Twitter as Mumbai enters partial lockdown

In view of the surge in Covid-19 cases, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced new guidelines for the state after which Twitter erupted with hilarious memes.

By Nikita Venkatesh|   Published: 5th April 2021 7:16 pm IST
photos- Twitter

In view of the sudden spike in the COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced new guidelines for the state. Mumbai is set to witness a curfew from 8pm to 7am on weekdays and ‘strict lockdown’ during the weekends.

The situation in Mumbai has got Twitter discussing and while some have expressed their dismay over the decision, many got creative and posted memes.

One user shared the wildly popular meme of a small bulldozer sent to dislodge the giant Ever Given container ship that was stuck in a narrow waterway in the Suez Canal.

Quite a few have vented frustration over the lockdown announcement. One narrated a harrowing experience of boarding a bus after waiting for nearly 40 minutes at the Andheri station. The user questioned the government’s logic behind the lockdown.

Believing that night curfew was not the solution, a user tweeted a funny still from the comedy film Dhamaal, where, during a chase, actor Riteish Deshmukh hides behind a door that has no walls, making him visible to the goons.

On Sunday, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike of 57,074 cases even as its infection tally crossed the 3-million mark. Another 222 persons have died due to the virus. Mumbai logged 11,206 cases, pushing up its total to 4,52,681 confirmed cases.

