Meme fest on Twitter as PAN-Aadhaar linking server down on last date

Indian Twitter is abuzz with hilarious reactions and memes as people face technical snags to link their PAN card with Aadhaar on the last date set by the government.

According to Finance Bill 2021, people might be liable to a penalty of Rs 1,000 in case of non-linking of PAN and Aadhaar, after March 31, 2021.

Also if the citizens fail to link their Aadhaar cards by the set deadline, their PAN card is likely to become invalid.

As the deadline approached, people who wanted to avoid the penalty, rushed to link their PAN with the Aadhaar card only to find the server down the whole time. This has evoked a lot of reactions with many people reacting with hilarious memes.

[UPDATE: The Central government on Wednesday extended the last date from March 31 to June 30, 2021 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and difficulties faced by the people.]

Here are some of the reactions:

#AadharPanLink

After getting exhausted trying to link my #PANcard To #Aadhaar

I got to know that 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/3OZkxyPr6x — Brijesh Saayi 💯 (@Briju_01) March 31, 2021

An ordinance should be passed to celebrate April fool's day on 31st March itself 😂😂😂#AadharPanLink #IncomeTax pic.twitter.com/EUKLDNSCzn — Ameya Kanetkar (@Ameya_Kanetkar) March 31, 2021

#AadharPanLink



Option 1: send by SMS – "details not matching" response 🤔



Option 2: Go to IT portal – "page isn't working" response ☹️



Option 3: Just forget it and Go to sleep – working 😉



#PANcard pic.twitter.com/omfC8omu5y — Thalaivar Darbarᴬᴺᴺᴬᴬᵀᵀᴴᴱ (@Vijayar50360173) March 31, 2021

#PANcard



If government fails there is no accountability and responsibility and if individual fails he is gone with huge loss, no one want to take responsibility that's why everyone wants to be a part of government and political parties pic.twitter.com/43m1V4Wy4Z — Truth (@TruthWinn) March 31, 2021

I wonder how cheap and low capacity servers are used in government sites.



They don't have money to maintain servers but have so much money to construct a new parliament for just a few lacking chairs. And a lot of money to spend on advertising of digital India.#PANcard #Aadhaar pic.twitter.com/d9jb3A3w40 — Mohit Keshri (@MohitKeshri15) March 31, 2021