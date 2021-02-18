Meme fest on Twitter as petrol prices cross Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan

Jaipur: As the fuel prices are witnessing an all-time high in the country, with normal petrol prices breaching the Rs 100 mark in Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district on Wednesday, people have turned the social media into a meme fest.

The social media was flooded with memes after a comedian reacted to the plight giving it a hilarious and sarcastic twist.

Comedian and mimicry artist Shyam Rangeela, popular for his mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, took Twitter by storm.

Over 37,000 people liked and shared his post where the comedian mimics Modi and gives the rise in petrol prices a positive and a hilarious spin.

In the video, Shyaam is seen mimicking the PM and speaking about how the petrol prices hike have never been this high in the state.

It did not stop here, many people came up with their version of memes giving this plight a bit of comic relief.

Check it out:

Well played Petrol congratulations to your debut century 🙌#petrol100 pic.twitter.com/2PimXDi8U0 — Johny (@naanthamizh) February 18, 2021

#petrol100 … Isme bhi Jawaharlal Nehru ka hath hai. pic.twitter.com/xeV2yMCOh5 — Sr Inspector Abhijeet (@UjjwalChoubey20) February 18, 2021

The Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers’ Association (RPDA) has decided to hold a ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’ as a protest against the state government for the highest value-added tax (VAT) on fuel price.

The rise in fuel price happened despite the Rajasthan government last month reduced VAT on petrol and diesel by 2 per cent.