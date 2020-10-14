Memorable moments from Taapsee Pannu’s Maldivian vacation!

Mumbai: Amidst the new normalcy, as the holiday destinations are welcoming tourists again, many Bollywood celebs are taking a quick getaway before starting their projects. Likewise, Bollywood beauty Taapsee Pannu was on much needed break post-lockdown in Maldives with her sisters Shagun and Evania.

Of late, the ‘Thappad’ actor’s Maldives pictures have been setting the internet on fire. But it became a lot more interesting when she was spotted sharing the frame with her hunky beau, Mathias Boe.

Taapsee Pannu’s vacay pictures

Taapsee Pannu and sisters have treated us with amazing pictures and breathtaking views of the blue waters for a week.

Here’s to revisiting the memorable moments from her Maldives getaway.

Taapsee Pannu took to her Instagram handle on Monday to share a hilarious video featuring rumoured boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe. Using musician Yashraj Mukhate recent parody video, titled ‘Biggini Shoot’, Taapsee Pannu along with sisters Shagun and Evania shared a video.

On Tuesday, while bidding adieu to the Maldives, Taapsee Pannu shared a mesmerising picture on Instagram from the exotic location and announced that she is going back to Mumbai. In the picture, the Thappad star is seen posing while she stands at the entrance of the beach house, as the frame captures a clear blue sky and the actor`s blurry reflection in the pool in front of the entrance.

On the professional front, Taapsee Pannu will be seen in the murder mystery Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey, the athletic drama Rashmi Rocket opposite Aparshakti Khurana and the sports biopic Shabaash Mithu as cricketer Mithali Raj. In addition, Taapsee will team with actor Tahir Raj Bhasin for the drama Looop Lapeta, which is the official remake of the Hollywood film Run Lola Run.