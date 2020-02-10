‘Men gatecrashed, wanked, molested us in Fest’: Gargi students

A+ A-

New Delhi: Recalling the horrific accounts of sexual abuse, molestation on the college fest has sent many girls into trauma after hundreds of men gatecrashed the Gargi College fest and sexually assaulted women en masse.

Shockingly the college administration refused to take any action against the molesters despite receiving several complaints from women students.

This disgusting incident came to light after the college students revealed their horrific accounts of mass molestation on social media, slamming the administration’s failure to secure its students on the night of “Reverie” fest.

“We were preparing for our star night when Zubin Nautiyal had to come. The fest is a very exuberant time for us. Suddenly, we saw a crowd gatecrashing the campus. They moved inside the huge ground and owned it and we, the students, ran for our safety,” said Surbhi Bhind Nautiyal, a Sanskrit student of the college.

The crowd, this time scaled the walls and barged into the campus recalled the students.

“Within minutes, the air was filled with “stink” of alcohol and smoke. Soon after the mob entered, they began molesting us and many ran for their lives. I was one of them. However, some students were even followed till the metro station and eve-teased,” Nautiyal added.

Another Sanskrit student Shivani Yadav, recalling the night of the horror said: “It was such a harrowing experience that the girls are adamant on an action by the administration.”

Both the students alleged that the “gang of men” entered the campus to “harass women”

“It looked like a planned attack. It seems they had their eyes on our fest and were looking for an entry point to horrify us and harass us. We were violated inside our campus, where we are supposed to feel safe. We have guards in our college, but they are ill-equipped to deal with this kind of mob attack.”

Several students of the college have alleged that Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police personnel were deployed close to the gate from where the men allegedly entered.

One of the students recalled the moment the mob entered the campus.

“There were middle-aged men jumping over the fence over the high walls. The fence was put over the walls to save women from any such incident but what a lapse.”

Divya Mangla, a Botany student said, “Students from the Department of Political Science said mostly middle-aged men masturbated at them during the fest. They were all horrified.”

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal reached the spot to take look into the situation while the college administration registered a formal complaint only after students carried out a massive protests against the administration’s failure to protect the Gargi college students.

DCW chief @SwatiJaiHind interacting with Gargi college students. DCW is issuing notice to college administration and Delhi Police for inaction. #Gargi pic.twitter.com/Qi7pzAO6IE — Vandana Singh (@VandanaSsingh) February 10, 2020

Police are scanning footage of CCTV cameras to collect evidence and is in talks with students to ascertain facts, he added.

The inquiry is being conducted by Additonal DCP (South) Geetanjali Khandelwal, Thakur said.

The All Indian Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev wrote a letter to HRD Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal on the inaction of HRD ministry with regards to violence in educational institutions and campuses and the recent horrific incident of molestation, assault at Gargi college fest.

AIMC President @sushmitadevinc writes to HRD Minister @DrRPNishank on the inaction of HRD ministry with regard to violence in educational institutions and campuses.

The recent incidence where girls of #GargiCollege were molested, assaulted and harassed is extremely disturbing. pic.twitter.com/lwpPyYm9l2 — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) February 10, 2020