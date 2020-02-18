Menstruating women if cook, will be born as ‘bitch’

A+ A-

NEW DELHI: In a shocking statement, Swami Krushnaswarup Dasji of Swaminarayan Bhuj Mandir created a stir that if a menstruating woman cooks food, she will reborn as a “kutri (bitch)”.

More so, the preacher, according to the reports of Ahmedabad Mirror also alleged to have said that if a husband eats food made by a menstruating woman he will be reborn as “ox”.

“If you eat food prepared by a menstruating woman even once then your next avatar will definitely be that of an ox,” the guru can be heard saying at one gathering.

“A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will certainly be reborn as a kutri’ (bitch).”

Notably, the statement is from a year-old video but these comments have re-emerged because this ‘Swami’ belongs to the same sect that owns the Shri Sahjanand Girls’ Institute (SSGI) in Bhuj where recently 68 students were forced stripped for menstruation check.

The appalling remark from the swami expose his misogynistic mindset of the sect and also evoke both laughter and disgust.

