Mentally challenged man attempts suicide at Punjagutta, rescued

Hyderabad: A 37-year-old mentally challenged man attempted suicide at the traffic post near the Punjagutta junction on Monday. The man has been identified as Raju and is from Ramachandrapuram.

The incident took place when Raju’s family was taking him to the Institute of Mental Health at Punjagutta for a regular checkup.

Speaking to Siasat.com Punjagutta sub-inspector, D. Nagaraju said, “Raju attempted suicide after he ran away from his family and climbed on to the Punjagutta junction traffic post under the flyover. He tried to kill himself by strangulating his neck with a cloth.”

However, he was bought down safely when the cops used a passing Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus to climb the post, he said.

The police said that he is now admitted at the Erragadda Mental hospital for a complete checkup and treatment.