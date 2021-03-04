‘Menu mein sab kuch hai’: Netflix announces 41 new Indian movies and series

Hyderabad: Streaming giant Netflix recently announced its complete list for 2021 which includes movies and series across different genres and languages. Taking to Twitter Netflix India announced its 41 new titles on Wednesday. These include 13 films, 15 series, four documentaries, six stand-up comedy specials and three reality TV shows.
Announcing the 2021 slate, Netflix wrote, “Drama series chahiye? Comedy series chahiye? Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family? Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we’re bringing to your table in 2021! #AbMenuMeinSabNew.”
“Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, streaming in 2021!” Netflix wrote in another tweet.
With over 40 titles in the sleeves, you would get to see Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2, Little Things season 4, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and many others in the coming months.
Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more will be seen on the streaming website in different shows and web series. We bring you the complete list of upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this year.
Full list of upcoming films and shows on Netflix this year
Films
- Ajeeb Daastaans
- Bulbul Tarang
- Dhamaka
- The Disciple
- Haseen Dillruba
- Jaadugar
- Jagame Thandhiram
- Meenakshi Sundereshwar
- Milestone
- Navarasa
- Pagglait
- Penthouse
- Sardar Ka Grandson
New series
- Aranyak
- Bombay Begums
- Decoupled
- Delhi Crime: Season 2
- Feels Like Ishq
- Finding Anamika
- Jamtara: Season 2
- Kota Factory: Season 2
- Little Things: Season 4
- Mai
- Masaba Masaba: Season 2
- Mismatched: Season 2
- Ray
- She: Season 2
- Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
Comedy Shows
Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special
Comedy Premium League
Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special
Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special
Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special
Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special
Documentaries
Crime Stories: India Detectives
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Indian Predator
Searching for Sheela
Reality TV Shows
The Big Day: Collection 2
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Social Currency