‘Menu mein sab kuch hai’: Netflix announces 41 new Indian movies and series

Hyderabad: Streaming giant Netflix recently announced its complete list for 2021 which includes movies and series across different genres and languages. Taking to Twitter Netflix India announced its 41 new titles on Wednesday. These include 13 films, 15 series, four documentaries, six stand-up comedy specials and three reality TV shows.

Announcing the 2021 slate, Netflix wrote, “Drama series chahiye? Comedy series chahiye? Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family? Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we’re bringing to your table in 2021! #AbMenuMeinSabNew.”

Drama series chahiye?

Comedy series chahiye?

Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family?

Menu pe sab kuch hai!



A look at the series we're bringing to your table in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/YJ3YEuFzjM — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

“Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, streaming in 2021!” Netflix wrote in another tweet.

Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY!



Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, s̶t̶e̶a̶m̶i̶n̶g̶ streaming in 2021!#AbMenuMeinSabNew pic.twitter.com/KFbSgiRKyo — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 3, 2021

With over 40 titles in the sleeves, you would get to see Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2, Little Things season 4, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and many others in the coming months.

Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more will be seen on the streaming website in different shows and web series. We bring you the complete list of upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this year.

Full list of upcoming films and shows on Netflix this year

Films

Ajeeb Daastaans Bulbul Tarang Dhamaka The Disciple Haseen Dillruba Jaadugar Jagame Thandhiram Meenakshi Sundereshwar Milestone Navarasa Pagglait Penthouse Sardar Ka Grandson

New series

Aranyak Bombay Begums Decoupled Delhi Crime: Season 2 Feels Like Ishq Finding Anamika Jamtara: Season 2 Kota Factory: Season 2 Little Things: Season 4 Mai Masaba Masaba: Season 2 Mismatched: Season 2 Ray She: Season 2 Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Comedy Shows

Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special

Comedy Premium League

Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special

Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special

Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special

Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special

Documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

Indian Predator

Searching for Sheela

Reality TV Shows

The Big Day: Collection 2

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2

Social Currency