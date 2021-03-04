‘Menu mein sab kuch hai’: Netflix announces 41 new Indian movies and series

Netflix India announced its 41 new titles which includes 13 films, 15 series, four documentaries, six stand-up comedy specials and three reality TV shows

By Rasti Amena|   Updated: 4th March 2021 4:06 pm IST
Netflix movies, shows and series which will release in 2021 (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Streaming giant Netflix recently announced its complete list for 2021 which includes movies and series across different genres and languages. Taking to Twitter Netflix India announced its 41 new titles on Wednesday. These include 13 films, 15 series, four documentaries, six stand-up comedy specials and three reality TV shows.

Announcing the 2021 slate, Netflix wrote, “Drama series chahiye? Comedy series chahiye? Thriller? Suspense? Horror? Family? Menu pe sab kuch hai! A look at the series we’re bringing to your table in 2021! #AbMenuMeinSabNew.”

“Did someone order new films, series, documentaries, reality shows, comedy specials and more?? Because THEY ARE ON THE WAY! Here’s what we have on our menu for this year! Hot new arrivals, streaming in 2021!” Netflix wrote in another tweet.

With over 40 titles in the sleeves, you would get to see Richie Mehta’s Delhi Crime Season 2, Jamtara 2, Kota Factory 2, Ye Kaali Kaali Aankhein, Mismatched season 2, Little Things season 4, Kapil Sharma’s much-awaited web show and many others in the coming months.

Bollywood celebrities like Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Jitendra Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush, Sanya Malhotra, Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Manoj Bajpayee, Madhuri Dixit Nene and more will be seen on the streaming website in different shows and web series. We bring you the complete list of upcoming movies and shows on Netflix this year.

Full list of upcoming films and shows on Netflix this year

Films

  1. Ajeeb Daastaans
  2. Bulbul Tarang
  3. Dhamaka
  4. The Disciple
  5. Haseen Dillruba
  6. Jaadugar
  7. Jagame Thandhiram
  8. Meenakshi Sundereshwar
  9. Milestone
  10. Navarasa
  11. Pagglait
  12. Penthouse
  13. Sardar Ka Grandson

New series

  1. Aranyak
  2. Bombay Begums
  3. Decoupled
  4. Delhi Crime: Season 2
  5. Feels Like Ishq
  6. Finding Anamika
  7. Jamtara: Season 2
  8. Kota Factory: Season 2
  9. Little Things: Season 4
  10. Mai
  11. Masaba Masaba: Season 2
  12. Mismatched: Season 2
  13. Ray
  14. She: Season 2
  15. Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Comedy Shows

Untitled Aakash Gupta stand-up special
Comedy Premium League
Untitled Kapil Sharma stand-up special
Untitled Prashasti Singh stand-up special
Untitled Rahul Dua stand-up special
Untitled Sumukhi Suresh stand-up special

Documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives
House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
Indian Predator
Searching for Sheela

Reality TV Shows

The Big Day: Collection 2
Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives: Season 2
Social Currency 

