Menu at Oscars to go completely green

Washington D.C. [USA]: The 92nd Academy Awards is going to serve an exclusively plant-based menu as previously announced by The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The green and leafy food options will be offered in the Dolby Theatre lobbies before the main event on February 9, reported Variety.

The post-ceremony Governer’s Ball is set to have 70 per cent plant-based and 30 per cent vegetarian, and sustainably farmed fish and meat dishes.

The organisation recently said: “The Academy is an organisation of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet, for the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint.”

“For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a zero-carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.”

The Golden Globes that took place on January 5 decided to follow the same footsteps at the very last moment and included a plant-based menu at its award function.