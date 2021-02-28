Mercury levels go up in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Mercury levels have gone up in state capital. The residents of the city are facing the heat as early as 8 am in the morning . The normal day time temperatures are reported as above 30 degree Celsius for the last four days.

The temperatures stood at 34.5 degrees on Friday and 36 degrees on Saturday .

The increase in the mercury levels have also increased power consumption in the greater Hyderabad limits . The consumption which stood at 45 to 46 million units four days back have now gone up to 49 million units on Friday . The authorities have said that the consumption would touch the mark of 60 million units in the month of March.