Mercury rises in TS, AP

Hyderabad: The intensity of heat is gradually increasing in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh whereas the low temperature in the nights is continuing.

According to the report of the Met. office, the heatwave will increase in the next 3 months. This summer is likely to be hotter than the previous year.

It may be mentioned that last year the highest temperature was 43 degrees Celsius. In Madhapur, Maula Ali, Ameerpet high temperature was registered. Every year in Hyderabad the day temperature remains between 40 and 45 degrees Celsius.