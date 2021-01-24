Mercury soars in many parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Temperature started soaring in many parts of the city. The high temperature is being recorded due to south east winds, says Indian Meteorological Department Dr. Naga Ratna.

Yesterday, 10.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Adilabad District while it was 36 degree at Nalgonda. Meanwhile, the temperature recorded on Friday night at the capital Hyderabad was 18.5 degree Celsius which is two notches above than the usual. The minimum temperature recorded at BHEL was 15.5 degree Celsius.

As per the Met Department, the minimum temperature during the next three days is expected to be 15-17 degree Celsius while the maximum temperature would be 30-32 degree Celsius.

People breath a sigh of relief due to decrease in the cold temperature. However, the people are still using the warm clothes and shawls to keep themselves warm. The salesmen of warm clothing and blankets are still doing brisk business. People have expressed happiness at the pleasant change in the weather. Those who were delaying their morning walk due to the cold weather are coming out at their usual time.

Though the day temperature has improved significantly but the nights are still chilly in the city. People sleeping at footpaths at Khairtabad, Tankband, Necklace Road and NTR Marg are still using warm clothes and blankets.