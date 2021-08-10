‘Mere Hindustan ko bachalo’, former SC judge Katju’s appeal to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Former judge of Supreme Court Markandey Katju has shared a video clip on his Twitter account and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to save the country.
Sharing the clip, Katju tweeted, “This is not my India. @AmitShah @narendramodi Do you like this? If this is the situation in Capital, what do you expect in remote area?”.
Sharing another clip wherein a group of persons are seen raising inciting slogans against Muslim community, Katju wrote, “Dear @AmitShah @narendramodi if you have any doubt about anything, here is the video of the leaders of your party who are inciting the violence. Please save my India”.
Meanwhile, many netizens have demanded action against persons who have raised inciting slogans against Muslims at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “After allowing hate & kill slogans in Jantar Mantar congregation led by known BJP faces w/o permission; only after a huge public outcry, Delhi police finally files an FIR against “unknown persons”, though they were named in complaint & could be identified in Videos!”.
It is to be noted that the BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay had arranged the “Bharat Jodo” program at Jantar Mantar.
Six people including Ashwini detained
On Tuesday, six people including Ashwini Upadhyay have been detained in connection with the alleged sloganeering.
According to the police, Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak have been detained.
Earlier in the day, police summoned and questioned all the accused in the matter and said that the matter is being handled as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated.