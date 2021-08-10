‘Mere Hindustan ko bachalo’, former SC judge Katju’s appeal to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Former judge of Supreme Court Markandey Katju has shared a video clip on his Twitter account and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah to save the country.

Sharing the clip, Katju tweeted, “This is not my India. @AmitShah @narendramodi Do you like this? If this is the situation in Capital, what do you expect in remote area?”.

This is not my India. @AmitShah @narendramodi Do you like this? If this is the situation in Capital, what do you expect in remote area? https://t.co/TPMnmvLw0Y — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) August 9, 2021

Sharing another clip wherein a group of persons are seen raising inciting slogans against Muslim community, Katju wrote, “Dear @AmitShah @narendramodi if you have any doubt about anything, here is the video of the leaders of your party who are inciting the violence. Please save my India”.

Dear @AmitShah @narendramodi if you have any doubt about anything, here is the video of the leaders of your party who are inciting the violence. Please save my India. https://t.co/X78BVLRAYA — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) August 9, 2021

Meanwhile, many netizens have demanded action against persons who have raised inciting slogans against Muslims at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

Arrest these goons who are threatening at Jantar Mantar.#Protest_against_Hate pic.twitter.com/1kKHiVrZUx — Perwez Shahid (@PerwezShahid4) August 9, 2021

The question before I go to sleep :



Did BJP, in particular, Home Minister and Minister for minority affairs condemn the hate speech incident that happened at Jantar Mantar? — Bhavika Kapoor ✋ (@BhavikaKapoor5) August 10, 2021

Delhi High Court Women Lawyers Forum condemns and writes to The Registrar General, Supreme Court regarding "Slogans amounting to hate speech raised at Jantar Mantar in a rally organised by Advocate Ashwini Upadhyaya"#JantarMantar pic.twitter.com/BTm9GAV6Yj — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) August 9, 2021

The capital today saw anti muslim sloganeering in full swing, at jantar mantar where these people even recorded and uploaded the whole anti muslim protest proudly, it is not fringe. It's literally infront of you. — s (@yoongienthusias) August 8, 2021

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan tweeted, “After allowing hate & kill slogans in Jantar Mantar congregation led by known BJP faces w/o permission; only after a huge public outcry, Delhi police finally files an FIR against “unknown persons”, though they were named in complaint & could be identified in Videos!”.

After allowing hate & kill slogans in Jantar Mantar congregation led by known BJP faces w/o permission; only after a huge public outcry, Delhi police finally files an FIR against "unknown persons", though they were named in complaint & could be identified in Videos! pic.twitter.com/HuxxKHx6Bw — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) August 10, 2021

It is to be noted that the BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay had arranged the “Bharat Jodo” program at Jantar Mantar.

Six people including Ashwini detained

On Tuesday, six people including Ashwini Upadhyay have been detained in connection with the alleged sloganeering.

According to the police, Ashwani Upadhyay, Vinod Sharma, Deepak Singh, Vinit Kranti, Preet Singh and Deepak have been detained.

Earlier in the day, police summoned and questioned all the accused in the matter and said that the matter is being handled as per law and any communal disharmony will not be tolerated.