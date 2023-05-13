‘Mere paas maa hai’ to ‘ammi jaan kehti thi’: Bollywood dialogues that celebrate motherhood

Mumbai: Mothers’ love is often considered to be one of the purest and most unconditional forms of love as they are deeply devoted to their children. It is often said that there is nothing a mother wouldn’t do for her child. Motherhood can be a rewarding and fulfilling experience, but it can also be challenging and demanding at times. They are angelic and the reason for one’s existence.

Bollywood films never fail to deliver whistle-worthy dialogues. In fact, some of the famous dialogues of moms make us emotional and nostalgic, and their impact remains etched in our memories. Mother’s Day is here, let’s revisit this ultimate list of Maa dialogues.



1. ‘Mere paas maa hai’

Remember the iconic dialogue from Late Yash Chopra directed ‘Deewar’? The conference has mesmerized everyone and people even use it in memes nowadays. This one is still regarded as the most famous dialogue of all maa dialogues. In the scene, Shashi Kapoor being a cop confronts his nefarious brother (Amitabh Bachchan).



2. ‘Tu abhi itna bhi ameer nahi hua, ki apni maa ko khareed sake’

True that! Another dialogue from the same movie by Nirupa Roy. Salim-Javed Akhtar gave so many legendary dialogues that made every scene in this movie irreplaceable. Such scenes prove that a mother’s DNA comprises of selfless and unconditionally that no money can buy. This movie was released in January 1975, and stars iconic actors of Bollywood like Amitabh Bachchan, Shashi Kapoor, Nirupa Roy and Parveen Babi.



3. ‘Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota’

The famous dialogue, ‘Ammi jaan kehti thi koi dhanda chota nahi hota’ Aur dhande se bada koi dharam nahi hota’ from Rahul Dholakia directed ‘Raees’ by megastar Shahrukh Khan continues to echo amongst us and provide a zeal to do something in life.

Mothers are our first teacher and their nurturing shape us into good humans they do have a unique perspective on their children’s lives and can often offer valuable insights that can help their children navigate difficult situations. In this sense, they can be an invaluable source of wisdom and guidance.

4. ‘Bhagwan har jagah nahi hota hai, Isi liye toh usne maa banai hai’

The dialogue by Late Sridevi from the movie ‘Mom’, touches your heart in a different way. This popular sentiment expresses the idea that mothers are an embodiment of God’s love and nurturing qualities. It conveys that moms are often seen as protectors, caretakers and the next best one after god, who provides us with a sense of security, comfort and care.



5. ‘Jab ladki jawan ho jati hai, toh maa uski maa nahi rehti sehali ban jaati hai’

Have we all girls not found our true best friend in our moms? Another dialogue by Farida Jalal from ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’ is every mother-daughter’s true story! The relationship between a mother and daughter can evolve and change over time.

As the daughter grows, they may start to develop a sense of independence and maturity, and their relationship with their mom shifts to become more of a friendship. Even after this shift, the mother plays a unique and important role in her daughter’s life, offering a source of wisdom, experience, and unconditional love.



6. ‘Maa ke Dil ko dukha kar aaj tak koi khush nahi raha hai’

Another famous dialogue of Shah rukh Khan from the blockbuster movie ‘Devdas’ is a lesson for everyone that teaches the importance of treating mothers with kindness and respect. It suggests that when someone intentionally or unintentionally hurt their mom, they not only harm the mother, but also potentially damage the relationship between the her and child, and create negative emotions that can linger for years to come. The statement also suggests that, in the end, hurting a mother’s heart does not bring anyone happiness. Even if the person who caused the pain initially derives some pleasure or satisfaction from their actions, they will eventually come to realize the true cost of their behaviour and the toll it takes on themselves.



7. ‘Chot lagto hai to admi maa maa hi chilata hai’

Quite relatable! This dialogue from ‘Airlift’ by Akshay Kumar highlights the need for a mother we all have, especially in times of distress or pain. When someone is hurt or experiencing a difficult situation, they naturally and instinctively call out for their mom, seeking comfort and support from the person with whom they share a strong emotional bond that exists between a mother and her child. This bond is often forged in early childhood and can endure throughout a person’s life, providing a sense of security and comfort even in the most difficult of circumstances.