Merge Raichur with Telangana, says Karnataka BJP MLA; KTR responds

Hyderabad: Karnataka BJP MLA Dr Shivraj Patil has quoted a row by stating that the district of Raichur should be merged with Telangana. The minister’s suggestion was applauded by the audience present.

The suggestion also evoked a response from Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao who took it as “Validation for Telangana coming from across the border.”

The video sourced from a Karnataka based media channel was first shared by a user, KrishanKTRS on Twitter.

He stated that local leaders from Maharashtra had earlier put forth the idea of merging villages bordering Telangana into the state, but a statement from a BJP MLA “is a testament to the development taking place in the state of Telangana under the rule of chief minister KCR.”

Reacting to the tweet, KTR wrote, “Validation for Telangana coming from across the border; Karnataka BJP MLA says Raichur should be merged in Telangana & the audience welcomes the suggestion with applause.”

In 2017, 40 villages in Maharashta’s Nanded had passed a resolution of merger with the state of Telangana forcing the government to declare a grant of Rs 40 crore to the villages but reportedly no money was credited. According to a report by Times of India, the villages demanded the merger stating that farmers in Telangana received “24-hour uninterrupted, free and quality power”.