Mesharam holds govt. responsible for Markaz Nizamuddin tragedy

Hyderabad: Waman Mesharam national convenor Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) in video message defended Markaz Nizamuddin saying that no doubt thousands of people gathered at Markaz Nizamuddin but they were conducting the event as other people were holding programmes in their religious institutions. He argued as others had the right to conduct programmes in their religious institutions so Markaz people too had the right to conduct their religious programme.

Holding the Delhi authorities and the SDM responsible for what happened after the lockdown, Mr Waman said government of india announced lockdown all of a sudden. PM asked people to be where they are. Abiding by it Markaz people also sent some of their members to their respective places while for others they sought pass permission from SDM. But authorities instead of issuing the passes immediately, wasted time and helped spread of the virus. Not only did they not issue passes, making the gathering of people a base, the Kejriwal government filed FIR against some of the officials of the Markaz.

Mr Waman raised some important questions on this. He asserted that media are spreading false propaganda that there were some foreigners hiding in the Markaz. He asked if there were some foreigners, they might have come through airport. Why Indian government let them go without screening them. And if the screening was doen and they were found positive they should have quarantined. This is the mistake of government of India and the police department Markaz people can’t be held responsible for that.

Secondly, he said media are also propagating that people are being sent to India to spread coronavirus. He claimed that this is onsided propaganda done by the media without seeking opinion of Markaz people. He noted that such propaganda is being done to create hatred among Hindus and Muslims to trigger communal riot. He further added that in such situation SCs STs and OBCs will be used against Muslims.

Mr Waman said Bahujan Kranti Morcha condemns such media propaganda. He also informed that his party will book a case against media in the high court. He also sought action against the authorities who wasted time to issue passes and let the virus spread, thus putting people’s life in danger. He said, if no action is taken against them then BKM will file a case against the authorities in the High Court.

Waman also asked why not a case is filed against CM Kejriwal himself who filed FIRs against Markaz people on the basis of false propaganda.

He further added that the whole case should be investigated by High Court. And action must be ordered against the real culprits.

