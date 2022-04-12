Mesmerised Gauahar Khan shares pics from Makkah

Mumbai: Actress Gauahar Khan is currently on her religious trip to Makkah and Madina to perform Umrah along with her family and husband Zaid Darbar. Bigg Boss 7 winner has been dropping several pictures and videos while giving a glimpse of their journey.

On Monday, Gauahar shared a couple pictures on Instagram with the Makkah Royal Clock Tower in the backdrop. She captioned, “Alhamdulillah! The most beautiful place for my soul ! #makkah.”

Scores of fans chimmed to the comments section and congratulated Gauahar on performing Umrah. Many even wrote, ‘Mashallah’. Gauahar and Zaid jetted off to Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning.

Check out her pictures below.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar got married on December 25 in 2020 after dating for couple of months.

On the professional front, Gauahar stepped into the glamour field as a model. She made her acting debut in 2009 with YRF’s Rocket Singh. She went on to feature in several hit films in her over 10 years of career. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss 7 where she emerged as the winner of the show.

On the professional front, Gauahar is busy with work on OTT platforms, She was last seen in Prime Video’s Web Series ‘Bestseller’.