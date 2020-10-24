‘Messiah of Migrants’ Sonu Sood shares a glimpse of ‘help mails’

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood who is being hailed constantly for his helping hands and efforts in helping the migrants reach home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The ‘messaih of migrants’ has also been receiving help mails from people, on daily basis.

On Friday, Sood, who received a lot of praises for his humanitarian work, took to his Instagram and shared a glimpse of ‘help mails’ he recieves everyday, adding that he wishes to reach out to each one of the senders and help them.

Sharing a picture of the hundreds of written letters on Instagram, Sonu Sood wrote, “HELP” mails that I receive everyday. I wish I could reach out to everyone, which looks impossible. Will wait for the day when these letters will reduce in numbers and we will have more prosperity everywhere”.

Sonu Sood’s Instagram post received a lot of praises for his help mails. One Instagram user wrote,’You are great bro, really appreciate’, praising the actor. Actor Ridhima Pandit also left hearts under Sonu Sood’s help mails, praising him and his good deed. One Instagram user also wished him good luck, sending him virtual strength.

Sonu Sood receives award

In September, Sood was conferred with the prestigious SDG Special Humanitarian Action Award by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for his philanthropic work.

Sood has not only helped the migrants to labourers to reach their native places during the Coronavirus induced lockdown but also he has offered his hotels for the front line workers.

Sood has also extended his hands to provide education, employment and medical help to several people from the underprivileged section of the society.

Fan opens shop by Sood’s name

On Saturday morning, Sonu Sood took to Instagram and re-posted a picture of a mobile store shared by a page on the social media platform. Interestingly, the post revealed that a fan of the actor opened a new shop by his name. The picture showed a mobile store- sales and services shop by the name- ‘RK Sonu Sood Mobile Store’. Replying to it, Sood asked, ‘Will I get a free recharge?’.