MeT forecasts rain in West Bengal till Saturday

Kolkata: The MeT department on Thursday forecast rain and squally wind in West Bengal for the next two days.

The city and some south Bengal districts experienced a cloudy day with intermittent showers on Thursday.

The weatherman said that the south Bengal districts of North 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan, Murshidabad and Birbhum are likely to be affected by thundersqualls with wind speed of 50 to 60 km per hour till Saturday.

Other districts in Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to be affected by rain or thundershowers during the next two days, it said.

A nor’wester packing a wind speed of 96 km per hour lashed Kolkata on Wednesday evening, exactly a week after the city was devastated by Cyclone Amphan.

The metropolis had received 44.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours till 8.30 am of Thursday, the MeT department said.

Other places which recorded heavy rain during the 24- hour period are Diamond Harbour (55.8 mm), Haldia (67.5 mm), and Kalaikunda (56.6 mm), it said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.