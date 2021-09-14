Met Gala 2021: Photos and memes that made us ROFL

New York: Met Gala 2021 was as usual a costume and fashion galore as celebrities stepped their best foot forward in showcasing their fashion quotient. From the likes of Billie Eilish to Kim Kardashian , there were a few showstoppers.

Rapper Lil Nas X dropped his glorious cape to reveal his Versace gold suit and further shed it to unveil an intricately designed gold and black bodysuit.

Glittering in a sheer Gown, actress Emily blunt added drama to her ensemble with a head-gear and a dramatic cape.

Canadian actor Dan Levy. The co-creator of the famous multiple award-winning Tv show Schitt’s Creek had the designers make for him a powerful ensemble that celebrates the LGTBQ+ community.

Lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello crackled at the event as the Canadian singer turned actor sported a purple ensemble and her beau was spotted donning an open leather jacket and black pants.

Jennifer Lopez walked the red carpet in a glamorous dress with a high leg –slit, cowgirl hat , faux fur wrap and statement neckpieces. Apart from the glam itself what else made the headlines was the PDA between her and Actor Ben Affleck.

Unlike the previous time in the Venice Film Festival, the couple found each other inside the venue and couldn’t just keep themselves off of each other.

Setting couple goals was the simple yet elegant pair of Justin and Hailey Bieber who were spotted to be twinning in black. The couple turned a lot of heads with their light display of affection and their chemistry is quite renowned as well.

Kim Kardashian chose to have herself completely covered in all black Balenciaga body suit and mask covering her face as well. The attire ended up attracting the eyes of the ever so creative meme-makers and Kim K is the talk of the town yet again.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor as well found herself in a state of complete confusion as she took to Instagram to show the same with the question “ Kya Ho raha hai?”

Apart from that, the Rihanna managed to steal the show despite her late arrival as she was found walking the red carpet in a gorgeous black ruffle dress which she paired with a beanie and diamonds. Riri’s entrance proved to be game, set and match as the fashionista rocked both her attire and the red carpet alike.

Check out the memes below:

me and my anxiety when i go out #MetGala #MetGala2021 pic.twitter.com/8Ycqz4Spmh — j e p o y (@jep0ygumanan) September 14, 2021