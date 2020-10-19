Metal bar of Biodiversity flyover falls, triggers panic

Sana SikanderUpdated: 19th October 2020 8:25 pm IST
Biodiversity flyover
Steel bar spotted under Biodiversity flyover.

HYDERABAD: As the city was about to come back to life, it again got hit by unprecedented rains which battered the city’s infrastructure. Commuters on Sunday noticed a metal bar (presumed to have fallen off from the Biodiversity flyover) on Raidurgam flyover. 

Inspector Sridhar from Madhapur traffic station told The New Indian Express: “We did get a call with regards to a metal bar in the middle of Raidurgam flyover. However, no commuter was hurt. We have called Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) officials, who said they will conduct a routine inspection. The metal bar was immediately removed and there was no requirement of traffic diversion as there were very few commuters on the flyover today.” SRDP officials are yet to comment on the incident.

The flyover was built at biodiversity junction to ease the traffic from Gachhibowli to Mehdipatnam under GHMC’s strategic road development programme.

