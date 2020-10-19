Metal bar of Biodiversity flyover falls, triggers panic

HYDERABAD: As the city was about to come back to life, it again got hit by unprecedented rains which battered the city’s infrastructure. Commuters on Sunday noticed a metal bar (presumed to have fallen off from the Biodiversity flyover) on Raidurgam flyover.

Bars from the top flyover at Bio- DiE-versity seem to be falling off… @cyberabadpolice @CYBTRAFFIC @TSMAUDOnline @Director_EVDM @DRFEVDM @GHMCOnline plz attend to it n see if all is well… 2 wheeler folks cud lose their lives if that falls on them… pic.twitter.com/ccNyQrwHY6 — VijayGopal (@VijayGopal_) October 19, 2020

Inspector Sridhar from Madhapur traffic station told The New Indian Express: “We did get a call with regards to a metal bar in the middle of Raidurgam flyover. However, no commuter was hurt. We have called Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) officials, who said they will conduct a routine inspection. The metal bar was immediately removed and there was no requirement of traffic diversion as there were very few commuters on the flyover today.” SRDP officials are yet to comment on the incident.

The flyover was built at biodiversity junction to ease the traffic from Gachhibowli to Mehdipatnam under GHMC’s strategic road development programme.