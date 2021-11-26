Metro and MMTS plans for Old City under review: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: The extension of the metro train project to the Hyderabad old city and the multi-modal transport system (MMTS-II) would be reviewed at the next district development coordination and monitoring committee (DISHA) meeting, said Union minister for tourism and culture G Kishan Reddy.

In a media meet on Thursday, Kishan Reddy stated that the Centre is dedicated to providing all essential assistance for the development of Hyderabad and Telangana.

During DISHA meet the minister reviewed and assessed numerous development projects, as well as the execution and progress of the Centre’s sponsored programs like Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP), Sarva Siksha Abhiyan (SSA), Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY).

He said that the meeting also reviewed the members of parliament local area development scheme (MPLADS), immunisation centres, forensic labs, wellness centres (Basti Dawakhana), and numerous programmes under the Safe City Project, as well as women’s and children’s health.

The Hyderabad district collector, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner, the CEO of Secunderabad Cantonment, the Joint commissioner of police, and other top officials from different central and state departments attended the meeting.