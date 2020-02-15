Metro to Old City: Laxman Blames MIM for Stalling

A+ A-

Hyderabad: BJP state chief Dr. K. Laxman on Saturday alleged that while MIM Party was responsible for the obstruction of Hyderabad metro rail project in old city, the ruling TRS party has extended its complete support to its ally MIM. He said that the metro rail project was conceived from JBS to Falaknuma earlier, but was confined till MGBS station.

Addressing media persons in the city , he alleged that the Majlis party had ensured that the metro rail project was not extended till Falaknuma . He also alleged that CM KCR had not sent the proposals to the central government to extend the project till Falaknuma. Laxman alleged that KCR had become a puppet in the hands of MIM Party.

He mocked that CM was behaving like the eighth Nizam of Hyderabad. He alleged that the CM had inaugurated the metro rail project at JBS without giving any information to local MP and Union minister of state for home affairs G. Kishan Reddy. He alleged that KCR was responsible for the death of a woman at a metro railway station