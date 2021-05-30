Metro rail announces new timings during lockdown

Published: 31st May 2021

Hyderabad: With the increased relaxation hours, the Hyderabad Metro rail services have also undergone changes for its operations in city.

Just after the announcement of ten day extension of lockdown, the Hyderabad Metro on Sunday has announced that Metro train services will be operating from 7 am to 11.45 am everyday.

IWhile the last train will start at 11.45 am and reach its destination at 12.45 pm.

The Hyderabad Metro rail authoirities have made it clear that the passesngers shall strictly adhere with the COVID-19 protocols by using use masks and sanitizers.

