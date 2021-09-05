Metro Rail revises timings, to run from 7 AM to 11:15 PM

Hyderabad: The timings of Hyderabad metro rail service have been altered keeping in mind the necessity for easy commute for all the residents of the city.

The trains will now commence from 7 in the morning and function without any gaps till 10:15 in the night. All the last trains will arrive at their final stop no later than 11:15 PM. The change will come into effect from Monday, September 6, 2021.

The earlier metro trains would stop by 10:50 PM and as such was limiting in its availability for people working later in the night. The extension hopes to aid commuters access the metro services better.

All trains operating hope to adhere to COVID-19 protocols and ask passengers to do the same. Commuters are asked to follow all COVID-19 guidelines such as social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitising and thermal screening among other rules.

The metro rail services asks passengers to cooperate with the staff and security personnel working at various metro stations towards ensuring that their journey is safe and unobstructed.