Metro rail services till 1 am on Ganesh immersion day

By SM Bilal|   Published: 18th September 2021 10:49 pm IST
Hyderabad Metro Rail ticket fares
File Photo

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh idol Immersion processions in the city, for the convenience of the commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has decided to extend its services on September 19.

Instead of running the last services at 10.15 PM on that day, it is extended till 1 AM of September 20, thereby reaching all terminating stations by about 2 AM.

For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitization, and thermal screening, among others.

MS Education Academy

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping metro journey safe.” LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited) Spokesperson said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button