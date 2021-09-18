Metro rail services till 1 am on Ganesh immersion day

Hyderabad: In view of the Ganesh idol Immersion processions in the city, for the convenience of the commuters, Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) has decided to extend its services on September 19.

Instead of running the last services at 10.15 PM on that day, it is extended till 1 AM of September 20, thereby reaching all terminating stations by about 2 AM.

For everyone’s safety, passengers are advised to strictly follow the COVID-19 Safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitization, and thermal screening, among others.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping metro journey safe.” LTMRHL (L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad Limited) Spokesperson said.