Metro rail to operate from 7 am to 10:45 pm starting July 2

Hyderabad: The metro rail authorities here on Thursday announced that its passenger train services will now operate between 7 a.m. and 10:45 p.m., starting tomorrow (July 2).

In a statement, the Hyderabad Metro rail authorities said, “The timings of the Hyderabad Metro Rail service have been further rescheduled w.e.f. 2nd July 2021. Hyderabad Metro Rail will now operate from 7 am (first train) to 9.45 pm (last train from respective stations), reaching all terminating stations around 10.45 pm, with COVID-19 Safety protocol in place.”

Further, the HMR authorities also asked people using the metro services to strictly follow COVID-19 safety guidelines including social distancing, wearing of face masks, regular hand sanitisation and thermal screening, among others, while travelling in the metro trains.

Passengers are requested to cooperate with security personnel and staff of Hyderabad Metro Rail in their efforts towards keeping their journey safe.