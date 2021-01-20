Metro train movement affected due to technical glitch

Hyderabad: Metro rail services in the city have once again come to a standstill on Wednesday due to technical glitch.

On the way from Ameerpet to Jubilee Hills bus station, the metro rail stopped for 15 minutes en route.

The alert crew immediately unloaded passengers on the train from Hi-Tech City to Jubilee Hills. The authorities had sent another train to pick up the stranded passengers.

However, in the past, there have been several technical problems with metro trains. Passengers are often dissatisfied with technical problems on metro trains.